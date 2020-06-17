Viroqua priest faces sex charges in Chippewa Falls

A Viroqua priest who is listed as a former faculty member of McDonell Area Catholic Schools in Chippewa Falls faces criminal allegations of first- and second-degree sexual assault with a child.
Father Charles J. Richmond, 30, is scheduled to appear Thursday in Chippewa County Circuit Court in front of Judge Steven R. Cray.
Richmond has been listed as parochial administrator of Church of the Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Viroqua.
Wisconsin court records show the allegations include repeated sexual assault of the same child, listed as at least three violations of first- and second-degree sexual assault.
According to the criminal complaint, a Chippewa Falls police officer interviewed a 19-year-old female on March 5, who said that Richmond touched her in a sexual manner multiple times. The assaults occurred in her sophomore year, before she turned 16.
The victim said that she and Richmond were in “constant communication” on her social media apps. She said “Father Richmond was very touchy, always having his hands on her to include touching her shoulder, her back, and her butt.” He also asked her to sit on his lap and give her hugs.
The officer interviewed Richmond on May 14, who admitted to three or four incidents of “sexual contact” by touching the victim’s butt.
McDonell Area Catholic Schools released a statement late Wednesday saying, “At all times, our top priority at MACS is the safety of the students. Each employee is subjected to comprehensive FBI background checks before beginning employment and Father Richmond passed a total of four background checks before and during his time at MACS. We hope and pray that justice will be done in this matter for all parties involved.”
Richmond was ordained in La Crosse in 2015. Before coming to Viroqua, he was a Catholic educator in Stevens Point.
