Viroqua priest faces sex charges in Chippewa Falls

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-782-0193 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Viroqua priest who is listed as a former faculty member of McDonell Area Catholic Schools in Chippewa Falls faces criminal allegations of first- and second-degree sexual assault with a child.

Father Charles J. Richmond, 30, is scheduled to appear Thursday in Chippewa County Circuit Court in front of Judge Steven R. Cray.

Richmond has been listed as parochial administrator of Church of the Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Viroqua.

Wisconsin court records show the allegations include repeated sexual assault of the same child, listed as at least three violations of first- and second-degree sexual assault.

According to the criminal complaint, a Chippewa Falls police officer interviewed a 19-year-old female on March 5, who said that Richmond touched her in a sexual manner multiple times. The assaults occurred in her sophomore year, before she turned 16.

The victim said that she and Richmond were in “constant communication” on her social media apps. She said “Father Richmond was very touchy, always having his hands on her to include touching her shoulder, her back, and her butt.” He also asked her to sit on his lap and give her hugs.