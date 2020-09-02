Warrant issued for man accused of 2015 sex assault

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Chippewa Falls man who was charged in July for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl in 2015 failed to show up for his court case Tuesday, so Judge James Isaacson issued a warrant for his arrest.

Sage R. Brost, 23, 16765 50th Ave., is charged in Chippewa County Court with one count of second-degree sexual assault of a child.

Isaacson authorized a $1,000 cash bond.

According to the criminal complaint, the girl said the assault happened July 10, 2015, at a party in the town of Lake Holcombe. She said a man took her away from a party and into a wooded area, where he raped her.

She admitted she was heavily intoxicated at the time.

Police developed information and determined Brost was a suspect. When they interviewed him, Brost admitted to having sexual intercourse with the girl.

At the time of the assault, Brost was 18 and the girl was 15.

Brost also was recently charged with possession narcotics, meth and illegally-obtained prescriptions.

He was convicted in 2018 of possessing amphetamines and marijuana and was placed on two years of probation.

