Warrant issued for sex offender

An Eau Galle sex offender has been charged with a registry violation.

Wesley J. Williams, 38, was charged in Chippewa County Court. A warrant for his arrest was issued Monday.

According to the criminal complaint, Williams was convicted of second-degree sexual assault of a child in Pepin Count Court in 2002. As part of his sentence, he must register his address for the rest of his life, within 10 days of moving.

However, he did not return multiple letters from the Department of Corrections this spring that were sent to his listed home at 18646 50th Ave., Chippewa Falls.

When Corrections officials checked on the home, the homeowner said that Williams was evicted June 27, 2019. Corrections officials later learned Williams is now living in Eau Galle.

Leader-Telegram staff

