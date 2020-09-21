 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Warrant issued for sex offender
0 comments

Warrant issued for sex offender

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

An Eau Galle sex offender has been charged with a registry violation.

Wesley J. Williams, 38, was charged in Chippewa County Court. A warrant for his arrest was issued Monday.

According to the criminal complaint, Williams was convicted of second-degree sexual assault of a child in Pepin Count Court in 2002. As part of his sentence, he must register his address for the rest of his life, within 10 days of moving.

However, he did not return multiple letters from the Department of Corrections this spring that were sent to his listed home at 18646 50th Ave., Chippewa Falls.

When Corrections officials checked on the home, the homeowner said that Williams was evicted June 27, 2019. Corrections officials later learned Williams is now living in Eau Galle.

Leader-Telegram staff

0 comments
0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News