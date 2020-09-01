Wheaton woman accused of stabbing husband

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHIPPEWA FALLS — A 67-year-old woman accused of stabbing her husband Aug. 24 is being held in the Chippewa County Jail.

Karen S. Christenson of the town of Wheaton appeared in Chippewa County Court for a bond hearing Monday on possible charges of first-degree reckless injury and substantial battery-domestic abuse.

Judge James Isaacson ordered Christenson be held on a $1,000 cash bond with a requirement that she takes all medication as prescribed to her. If she is released, she may return to her home once to obtain belongings. As of Tuesday afternoon, she hasn’t posted bond. She will return to court Oct. 13.

Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk said officers were called to the home at 3666 25th St. at 7:33 p.m. Aug. 24 of a report that Christenson had stabbed her husband in the chest. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries. He was treated and released from a nearby hospital.

Christenson was arrested at the scene. She initially barricaded herself in her residence and refused to exit.

She displayed a knife through a window, saying it was the one she used to stab her husband. Officers eventually obtained a search warrant to enter the home, where they apprehended her.

