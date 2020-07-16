Wheeler woman charged with stealing $40k from veteran

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Wheeler woman accused of stealing more than $40,000 from a veteran’s savings account has been charged in Chippewa County Court.

Nola M. Tyrrell, 50, has been charged with one count of theft of between $10,000 and $100,000, and six counts of identity theft for financial gain. Tyrrell will return to court Aug. 11.

According to the criminal complaint, an employee at the Wisconsin Veterans Home at Chippewa Falls, 2175 E. Park Ave., called police June 9 to report several fraudulent transactions, with money taken from a resident who had been living there since 2014.

A debit card had been applied for in the man’s name, but he didn’t recall applying for a card or receiving it. An audit of his savings account determined there was $40,516 in fraudulent transactions that had occurred between July 2019 and May 2020.

Police learned that the debit card was used at an area Walmart on March 31, and officers were able to obtain four photographs and video surveillance of that transaction, which showed a woman withdrawing money.

The officers shared the pictures at the Wisconsin Veterans Home, and five workers there identified the woman as Tyrrell, who had worked at the home from July 2019 through April 27.