CHIPPEWA FALLS -- A Whitehall man has been charged with his sixth drunk-driving offense.
Lance P. Coburn, 34, was charged in Chippewa County Court with OWI-6 and operating while revoked.
According to the criminal complaint, the dispatch center received a call at 11:03 p.m. June 8 of a possible drunken driver in the town of Bloomer, and the caller was able to provide the license plate, which matched Coburn's car.
An officer located Coburn on Hwy. 64, near 190th Avenue, and observed the car weaving. The officer pulled Coburn over, and Coburn failed field sobriety tests and was arrested.
A blood sample showed Coburn had a .155 blood-alcohol level.
Online court records show Coburn was convicted of his fifth drunk-driving offense in 2015 in Trempealeau County Circuit Court.
