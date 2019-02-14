A Whitehall man was sentenced Thursday in the Chippewa County Court for the repeated sexual assault of a child.
Daniel Ayre Stafford, 67, was sentenced to 14 years imprisonment followed by four years of extended supervision.
Stafford pleaded no contest to one count of repeated sexual assault of a child (at least three violations of first-degree sexual assault) in mid-July. Four other counts of repeated sexual assault of a child were dismissed.
In court Thursday, the victim’s grandmother and Stafford’s ex-wife said that he had torn the family apart.
“I do not believe he has one once of sincerity in him, or truth,” she said.
The prosecution had requested 15 years imprisonment with five years of supervised probation, while the defense contended that he was of low risk to commit further crimes and had been taking proactive steps.
Chippewa County Court Judge Steven Gibbs leaned more toward the prosecution’s request, agreeing that Stafford had taken his victim’s youth.
“The victim will carry this throughout her life,” Gibbs said.
According to a criminal complaint, a then-14-year-old child said in March 2017 that the child had been sexually assaulted by Stafford at a Lake Wissota residence and in a car while the child was between the ages of five and 10.
The assaults involved Stafford touching the child’s genital area under and over clothing “60 or more times,” the child said.
“Mr. Stafford admitted that on more than one occasion he touched (the child’s) ‘crotch’ at his Lake Wissota residence, over (the child’s) clothing” after an investigator questioned Stafford about the allegations in March 2017, the complaint stated.
