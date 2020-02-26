Whitehall woman charged with theft, dognapping in Chippewa Falls

CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Whitehall woman accused of entering a home and stealing a dog has been charged in Chippewa County Court.

Ally M. Hembd, 28, was charged with burglary, two counts of theft and dognapping. She will return to court March 31.

According to the criminal complaint, residents at a home on West Elm Street in Chippewa Falls said their dog suddenly went missing on Dec. 5. It had been around earlier in the day, but was nowhere to be found. The dog is a Teddy Bear breed and cost $700.

After some investigation, they learned that Hembd had stopped at their house and taken the dog due to “some type of issue with (the dog owner’s) older brother.” Hembd had been “ripped off on a drug transaction,” according to the complaint

Police interviewed a person who was with Hembd when the dognapping occurred. The person said Hembd walked up to the house, entered a door, picked up the dog and returned to the van with it.

When police interviewed Hembd, she admitted to taking it and said she had already sold it. She was able to retrieve it and bring it to police, who returned the animal to its owner.

