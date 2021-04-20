CVTC announces four finalists for new president

Nicholas Ouellette, Ph.D., is superintendent/CEO of the School District of Hudson in Hudson, WI. He previously served as superintendent/CEO of Odebolt-Arthur and Battle Creek-Ida Grove Community Schools in Odebolt, IA. Dr. Ouellette earned a Doctor of Philosophy in Educational Leadership and Policy Studies from Iowa State University in Ames, IA; a Master of Arts in Educational Leadership from Aurora University in Aurora, IL; a Bachelor of Arts in Technology Education with a minor in General Industry from the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls, IA; and a Certificate of Advanced Studies, Superintendent Endorsement from Iowa State University.

Kristen Raney, Ed.D., is vice president of academic affairs at Saint Paul College in Saint Paul, MN. She previously served as interim vice president of student affairs at Saint Paul College. Prior to joining Saint Paul College, Dr. Raney served in multiple roles at CVTC between 2003-2015, including dean of academic development and services. Dr. Raney earned a Doctor of Education in Higher Education Leadership from Edgewood College in Madison; a Master of Science in Education from University of Wisconsin-Stout; and a Bachelor of Arts in English from St. Cloud State University in St. Cloud, MN.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}