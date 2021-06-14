CVTC begins construction of new Emergency Service Education Center

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Currently, we don’t have a place to teach defense and arrest tactics,” Eric Anderson, director of CVTC’s Law Enforcement Academy said. “We have to rent time and space at a local karate studio or other fitness centers to do that training now.”

Anderson added that the current firing range is about 25 yards and is adequate for handguns only. The new range will allow for shooting from 50 yards for rifle training. It will be large enough for vehicles to be pulled inside, allowing students to practice firearm skills from a common position of cover for officers.

“It will give students a chance to fire live rounds in a realistic environment,” Anderson said.

The simulation area will allow law enforcement students to sharpen their use of force decisions by having them react to what they see on a video screen. The simulation area will also provide better experiences for Emergency Medical Services students.

“Right now, we have barely enough classrooms and no room for simulation,” Kasondra Mero, director of CVTC Paramedic, FireMedic and EMT programs said. “We sometimes have simulations in hallways and closets. The project will allow us to create more realistic spaces with lifelike training for our students.”