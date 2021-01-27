CVTC begins spring semester following network outage

Chippewa Valley Technical College has started its spring semester, after a slight delay due to a network outage last week.

The spring semester, which was originally scheduled to begin Monday, is a busy time of the academic year at CVTC. It culminates May 21 with a commencement ceremony in which over 750 students typically graduate, with Nursing-Associate Degree, Business Management and Criminal Justice-Law Enforcement among the largest programs.

The same precautions implemented in the fall semester to protect the health and safety of students and staff will continue in the new semester, including broader use of online delivery methods.

This semester, approximately 42% of CVTC courses will be held face-to-face and 29% online. The other 29% of courses are delivered in a blended or hybrid model where the delivery of content is provided partially in an online format while labs and scheduled meeting times are conducted face-to-face with the instructor.

Since the disruption last week, CVTC teams have been working to restore the systems necessary to provide instruction and student support services. New and continuing CVTC students that have outstanding registration or support needs are encouraged to contact the Student Central team at 715-833-6200 or studentcentral@cvtc.edu to prepare them for their courses.