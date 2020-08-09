CVTC Culinary Management, Machine Tooling Technics programs earn accreditation

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two Chippewa Valley Technical College programs have earned accreditation, certifying that they maintain national standards established by third-party professional organizations.

Culinary Management is accredited by the American Culinary Federation Education Foundation’s Accrediting Commission. It is the initial accreditation for the program started in 2018. Machine Tooling Technics, which became the first program in the state accredited by the National Institute for Metalworking Skills in 2015, has earned re-accreditation for another five years.

“Accreditation creates public trust by showing we have established standards and have outside professionals validating what we are doing,” said Jonathan Fike, chef instructor. “Now students who complete the associate degree program will automatically have the base level certification through the American Culinary Federations without having to take the test.”

Fike said CVTC had to produce its first graduates of the program in order to qualify for accreditation, which involved on-site inspections by three outside chefs who also interviewed students, parents and advisory committee members. “We spent a lot of time answering all the questions they had for us,” Fike said. “We made sure we put our best foot forward.”