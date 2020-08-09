You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
CVTC Culinary Management, Machine Tooling Technics programs earn accreditation
0 comments
top story

CVTC Culinary Management, Machine Tooling Technics programs earn accreditation

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Two Chippewa Valley Technical College programs have earned accreditation, certifying that they maintain national standards established by third-party professional organizations.

Culinary Management is accredited by the American Culinary Federation Education Foundation’s Accrediting Commission. It is the initial accreditation for the program started in 2018. Machine Tooling Technics, which became the first program in the state accredited by the National Institute for Metalworking Skills in 2015, has earned re-accreditation for another five years.

“Accreditation creates public trust by showing we have established standards and have outside professionals validating what we are doing,” said Jonathan Fike, chef instructor. “Now students who complete the associate degree program will automatically have the base level certification through the American Culinary Federations without having to take the test.”

Fike said CVTC had to produce its first graduates of the program in order to qualify for accreditation, which involved on-site inspections by three outside chefs who also interviewed students, parents and advisory committee members. “We spent a lot of time answering all the questions they had for us,” Fike said. “We made sure we put our best foot forward.”

The Machine Tooling Technics accreditation is the result of a rigorous examination determining that the CVTC program meets the quality standards in five areas of precision machining as established by NIMS on behalf of the nation’s precision manufacturing industry.

Dave Thompson, director of the Machine Tooling Technics program, said securing accreditation “was a thorough, enlightening, rigorous process that helped us to validate and improve our program.”

“Employers in the Chippewa Valley know the quality of CVTC’s Machine Tooling Technics program from our graduates,” said CVTC Dean of Manufacturing Jeff Sullivan. “With the NIMS re-accreditation, employers have continued assurances that CVTC prepares machinists to the most rigorous industry standards.”

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Alice Tiegs
Obituaries

Alice Tiegs

BLOOMER — Alice Tiegs, 64, of Bloomer died Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at her residence.

Adam Lee Burnell
Obituaries

Adam Lee Burnell

Adam Lee Burnell, 32, of Chippewa Falls, village of Lake Hallie, died peacefully Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, from cancer at his residence surroun…

Gail Adeline Mittermeyer
Obituaries

Gail Adeline Mittermeyer

CORNELL — Gail Adeline Mittermeyer, 74, of Cornell passed away quietly at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire Sunday, July 26, 2020, with her …

Charlotte Ann Goettl
Obituaries

Charlotte Ann Goettl

RICE LAKE, Wis. — Charlotte Ann Goettl, 82, of Rice Lake died Friday, July 31, 2020, at her home. She was born Aug. 17, 1937, in Chippewa Fall…

Harold G. Zempel
Obituaries

Harold G. Zempel

Harold G. Zempel, 93, formerly of Chippewa Falls, was called to the arms of Jesus Wednesday, July 29, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. B…

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: Children's Mental Health During COVID-19

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News