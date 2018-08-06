The students were unanimous in their agreement, even though what they were being asked to do amounted to a daunting challenge. They were one semester and a summer internship away from graduation from Chippewa Valley Technical College’s Radiography program.
They had been asked to start their internships early while still burdened by the work of their core classes, and finish by June 22 instead of Aug. 2. The 24 students agreed to take on the challenge, and their reward has been virtually all of the graduates finding jobs before their official graduation date. Four of them are now working at the new Marshfield Clinic hospital in Eau Claire, whose opening this summer created a need for radiologic technologists.
Though they finished early, the 24 radiography graduates were among 160 graduates in 30 programs honored at CVTC’s summer commencement ceremony Thursday, Aug. 2. Radiography was the largest group, while manufacturing quality program graduated 18, and cosmetology, diagnostic medical sonography and welding each graduated 15.
“We had a discussion late last fall with Marshfield Clinic’s radiology manager on how many people he needed,” said Deb Kjelstad, CVTC Radiography program director. “He said he was going to hire 22 technicians and needed some boots on the ground by June 22. But we didn’t graduate until Aug. 2.”
Executive Dean of Health and Emergency Services Shelly Olson went to CVTC Vice President of Instruction Julie Furst-Bowe.
“Julie said, ‘Meet the needs. Figure out how to get it done,’ ” Olson said.
“I went to the students and told them they all had to agree if we were going to do this.” Kjelstad said. “Not one of them hesitated.”
But they were a bit apprehensive.
“I was terrified,” said Cacie Michels, a 2007 Chippewa Falls McDonell Central Catholic High School graduate now living in Fall Creek and working at the new hospital. “I was pregnant when they told me. I never imagined that I would graduate sooner than August. We all had to agree, and we made it work.”
Students had to start their internships April 30 instead of June 11, and it meant they would get no break after the end of spring semester classes, Kjelstad explained.
“We had to communicate with the internship sites early on,” Olson said. “We worked with 18 different sites, and it affected more than the interns. This was unprecedented, but we had a lot of help, and the students really buckled down.”
But the need for CVTC to produce the graduates early extended beyond Marshfield Clinic. The 2018 CVTC graduates filled openings created throughout the market.
“The acceleration of CVTC’s program was critical for us,” said Ken Brown, director of imaging for Hospital Sisters Health Systems, which hired four graduates for Sacred Heart Hospital and St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls. “The market was very tight and we were having a hard time recruiting. CVTC’s action was very beneficial to our ministry and the patients we serve. CVTC does such a good job of turning out top-notch students.”
For Michels, fast employment at a hospital she and her children visit when they need medical care is not the path she envisioned happening — but she's glad it did.
“I am a Marshfield Clinic patient, and my children too,” said Michels, who sought out a position at the new Marshfield Clinic hospital. “I know the standards of care they have. It’s amazing here. I never imagined I would graduate and start a full-time job in a brand-new facility.”
Editor's note: This story has been edited for brevity.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.