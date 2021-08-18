CVTC hosts 3D printer workshop

The sound of a 3D printer meticulously laying layer after layer of filament buzzed as Brian Bauer took advantage of one-on-one time with Mahmood Lahroodi, a Chippewa Valley Technical College mechanical design instructor.

Bauer, a Chippewa Falls Middle School computer technology teacher, asked Lahroodi about the quality of 3D-printed items and which printers large companies use to manufacture items.

A handful of middle and high school teachers throughout western Wisconsin showed up Monday for the two-day additive manufacturing workshop.

Like Bauer, many of the teachers came to the workshop during their summer break time to learn more about 3D printing to pass the information onto their students.

“I came to increase my knowledge,” said Bauer, who teaches eighth grade. “I can take the information I get and bring it into the classroom for my students. I’m always trying to sharpen my skills.”

3D printing, otherwise known as additive manufacturing, is the construction of a three-dimensional item from a computer design or scanned 3D object. A printer uses filament to build the item layer by layer.

