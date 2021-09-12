CVTC instructor presents during international symposium

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

People in the auto industry joined to hear the panelists’ thoughts.

Adam Wehling, CVTC dean of agriculture, energy, construction and transportation, said Goodson is highly educated, skilled and has a great passion for the field.

“Jerry (Goodson) believes that career exploration comes in all shapes and sizes,” Wehling said. “He really enjoys being involved in helping people discover the auto collision industry.”

Goodson, 53, who still lives in Hortonville, but stays at his cabin near Ladysmith throughout the week when he’s teaching, graduated from Fox Valley Technical College in Appleton with a one-year technical diploma in automotive collision repair in 1987.

With his humble beginnings in the industry, he likes to show students that they can take this education far and wide.

“You earn this degree and you have no idea where it will take you,” Goodson said. “There are opportunities outside of the collision repair shop if that’s what you want. The auto repair industry is increasingly comprised of high-tech jobs.”

Current trends toward collision avoidance systems and the electrification of our global fleet of vehicles will place even more demands on the skill of the workforce, he said.

“That’s why I enjoy teaching. The collision repair industry is diverse. While in school, you’re going to get a pretty good dose of repairing damage, painting, welding, and estimating and even customer service — there are so many different avenues students can take their careers.”

