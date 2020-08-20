CVTC instructors prep for student return

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Chippewa Valley Technical College’s science instructors gathered recently to assemble lab kits for students to take home and use when the new academic year opens on Monday, Aug. 24.

Instruction in the classes will be online with lab experiments done with the kits at home. The change represents one example of how the new academic year will be quite different from any before it.

The instructors’ work also shows how the CVTC faculty is working to adapt to new educational methods during the ongoing pandemic, which will limit, but not eliminate, in-person faculty contact with students.

“Since the CVTC General Education team decided to go totally online in June, the science faculty began hunting for lab kits, but the vendors were already sold out for fall. So, we got together and made our own,” Mary Purvis, science program director, said.

The goal is to continue to deliver the quality technical education CVTC is known for while keeping everyone as safe as possible, according to Dr. Julie Furst-Bowe, vice president of instruction.