People of all ages interested in furthering their education will have an opportunity to explore the advantages of programs focused on career opportunities at Chippewa Valley Technical College’s (CVTC) Spring Open House on Tuesday, March 26.
The free event will be held from 3:30 to 7 p.m. at the CVTC Business Education Center, 620 W. Clairemont Ave., Eau Claire. Preregistration is not required, but those who register online at cvtc.edu/Spring19 in advance and attend the event will receive a free gift at the Open House.
The Spring Open House is designed for anyone thinking about attending CVTC, or wants to learn more about the college’s programs and facilities. Family members of prospective students are welcome to come, and so are community members who just want to explore.
Faculty members and students will be present to answer questions. Participants can learn about academic programs and services, admission requirements, disability and diversity services, financial aid, student life and clubs, and veterans’ services. Breakout sessions will be offered on starting the application process, career exploration, and paying for college and applying for scholarships.
Those who attend the Apply Today breakout session and apply for admission to CVTC at the event will have the $30 application fee waived.
A $500 scholarship to CVTC will be awarded after the event.
Parking will be available in the large student lot on the south side of Clairemont Ave. next to the Health Education Center and in lots around the Business Education Center.
For more information and advanced registration, visit the CVTC website at cvtc.edu/Spring18, or call 715-833-6300.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.