CVTC President Barker Announces Retirement

After 21 years of service to the Chippewa Valley Technical College district, President Bruce Barker has announced his retirement.

The CVTC Board, at its regular meeting Tuesday, voted to hire the Association of Community College Trustees executive search division to assist with the selection of the next CVTC president. Barker will retire effective July 1, 2021.

Over the past 12 years as president, Barker has been at the center of efforts to meet the region’s workforce needs, a vital part of the mission of CVTC. Barker joined CVTC in 1999 as director of human resources and became vice president of operations the following year. In 2008, he was selected as the 10th president.

“Being part of the CVTC team has been a wonderful experience and privilege,” Barker said in his announcement to employees Tuesday evening. “I will always be extremely proud and grateful for what we have accomplished. CVTC provides our students with options, hope, direction and the skills and confidence to succeed. We provide our communities with essential workers, experts in every field, entrepreneurs and leaders.”