CVTC seeks $48 million referendum for critical needs

The proposed plan would create a new transportation center and emergency service center and update the technical components in the manufacturing education center. The rest of the allocated funds would be used for additional renovations and expansions to Chippewa Valley campuses in its 11-county district.

Bruce Barker, president of Chippewa Valley Technical College, said the decision to propose the second referendum in CVTC’s history came through both internal and external conversations with board members and the community about what CVTC needs to better serve the Chippewa Valley.

“It has become apparent that we need to expand in order to meet the needs of this community,” Barker said. “During our annual strategic planning process, we found the main areas we needed to address and we think we have a compelling case for this project. We’ve reached out to the community to see if they agree with us, and largely that is the case. If we are going to continue to grow and better serve the community, we need this project to be approved.”