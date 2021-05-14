CVTC students find new talents in graphic design

Program instructors Danny Fladhammer and Jonny Wheeler agree that the field, and the program, are all about design with computer programs, though there is still a role for basic drawing as a foundation. Like all CVTC programs, Graphic Design was created due to market demand, but its genesis also had to do with how it fit within CVTC’s Digital Marketing program.

“Because Digital Marketing is so analytics-driven, we didn’t do a lot with graphics,” Fladhammer said. “But you have to be able to design it to get it out there. The design and the analytics go hand-in-hand.”

Wheeler noted that while computer program design is the essence of the business today, it all starts with the basics.

“The Illustration Fundamentals class goes through different drawing techniques and expands their skills,” Wheeler said. “When we designed the classes, we thought of how artists are trained, but applied that in a more technical way. We go over why you do things, and then physically doing them.”

“Illustration Fundamentals was a lot of fun,” McDonald said. “It started with basic art to build more complex designs.”

