Dan Marcon, owner of Marc-On Shooting announces candidacy for Chippewa County Sheriff

A new candidate for Chippewa County Sheriff has emerged, one with a far different take on what the role of a sheriff is in a county than what is currently in place.

Dan Marcon, owner of Marc-On Shooting in Lake Hallie, announced his bid for the soon-to-be vacated Chippewa County sheriff position. Current Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk recently announced he will not seek re-election, opening the door for Marcon to put himself in the running to take the county in a different direction.

“You can’t have this divided he said she said democrat or republican stuff,” Marcon said. “I’m running as a republican, but as a constitutional sheriff first. We need someone who is going to stand up against government overreach. I’m not going to be the sheriff who is going to come to your business and tell you that you have to shut down.”

Marcon has owned a shooting range/gun store for the past six years, establishing himself as a voice of the conservative body in the Chippewa Valley. Prior to opening his shop, Marcon served in the United States Navy and Army Reserve from 1990-1993, serving overseas twice in the Gulf War.

Following his service, Marcon spent time as a personal protection worker, bodyguard and worked for the Department of Corrections for 14 years including stints at the Stanley Correctional Institution and the Chippewa Valley Correctional Institution.

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Marcon has dealt with a plethora of controversial situations, as he is not for the requirement of individuals to wear facemasks or be vaccinated against the virus. In 2020 local law enforcement attempted to shutdown Marc-On Shooting as part of the mandated shutdown, but Marcon refused.

“I will die on my property to defend what I believe in, and I will do that for the county,” Marcon said. “Am I going to make a lot of friends that way? No, because I’ve already had death threats, hate emails, people protest, and I’ve stood my ground every time. I believe every person in the city, county, state, and country has the right to defend their property against tyranny.”

Two issues Marcon plans on addressing during his campaign are the ongoing drug problem in Chippewa County, as well as the need for updated body cams on all law enforcement officers. He said his lack of on the ground law enforcement experience shouldn’t be a reason not to elect him as the new Chippewa County Sheriff.

“I’m not a law enforcement officer, I’m a business owner,” Marcon said. “But Trump wasn’t a politician, but he ran a great economy for four years. That’s the kind of energy I want to bring to Chippewa County.”

The primary election for the new Chippewa County Sheriff is on Tuesday, Aug. 9.

