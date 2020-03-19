Dave Fish remembered for leading St. Joseph's Hospital in Chippewa Falls

“I have to believe anyone who worked with him, and were touched by him, are grieving today,” Jacobson said.

Rubenzer noted that shortly after Fish moved to the area, he helped create a treatment center near the hospital.

In 2009, construction began on a $6.7 million hospital expansion that doubled the size of the emergency room. The new wing opened in 2010, with the emergency room expanding from 5,000 square feet and seven beds to 13,000 square feet and 13 beds, with three beds that were for cardiac and major trauma.

“He pushed for that,” Jacobson said. “He knew that was outdated, and we weren’t doing the service needed for the Chippewa community.”

Fish also served with the United Way, and received a “Grassroots Champion Award” from the American Hospital Association for his leadership in building community, government and hospital relationships. During his tenure, the hospital earned the Press Ganey Summit Award for achieving and maintain outstanding patient satisfaction levels, and for being named in the top 5% of hospitals nationwide. He also won the Wisconsin Hospital Association’s Lifetime Achievement award in September 2010.

Chippewa Falls resident Bob Hogseth sat on two hospital committees with Fish, and also worked with him on the United Way board.