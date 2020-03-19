Dave Fish remembered for leading St. Joseph's Hospital in Chippewa Falls

Dave Fish, who led St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls for three decades and oversaw the addition of a treatment center and expansion of the emergency room, died Monday while on vacation. He was 76.
Fish helped form the Community Foundation of Chippewa County and was involved in numerous nonprofit organizations.
“What a loss for our community,” said his longtime personal assistant Deanne Rubenzer. “He was so filled with wisdom and such love for everyone.”
Northwestern Bank president Jerry Jacobson was among the original members who formed the Community Foundation, and he worked alongside Fish.
“Dave was unbelievable. He was a leader of the community,” Jacobson said. “He made such a passionate speech in favor of starting the foundation. When he talked, his emotion came through. He’d get people fired up in whatever he wanted to do. He was still doing the non-profit realm, to make Chippewa Falls a better place to live. Obviously, it’s a huge loss for his family, and for Chippewa.”
Fish earned a master’s degree in health care administration from St. Louis University, and he joined the U.S. Army Medical Services Corps in 1969. He began working with St. Joseph’s Hospital and the Hospital Sisters of St. Francis in 1976, first as assistant administrator, and in 1983, was appointed as executive vice president. He later became hospital president and CEO. He remained in that position until retiring in 2010.
“I have to believe anyone who worked with him, and were touched by him, are grieving today,” Jacobson said.
Rubenzer noted that shortly after Fish moved to the area, he helped create a treatment center near the hospital.
In 2009, construction began on a $6.7 million hospital expansion that doubled the size of the emergency room. The new wing opened in 2010, with the emergency room expanding from 5,000 square feet and seven beds to 13,000 square feet and 13 beds, with three beds that were for cardiac and major trauma.
“He pushed for that,” Jacobson said. “He knew that was outdated, and we weren’t doing the service needed for the Chippewa community.”
Fish also served with the United Way, and received a “Grassroots Champion Award” from the American Hospital Association for his leadership in building community, government and hospital relationships. During his tenure, the hospital earned the Press Ganey Summit Award for achieving and maintain outstanding patient satisfaction levels, and for being named in the top 5% of hospitals nationwide. He also won the Wisconsin Hospital Association’s Lifetime Achievement award in September 2010.
Chippewa Falls resident Bob Hogseth sat on two hospital committees with Fish, and also worked with him on the United Way board.
“What struck me about Dave was how down-to-earth he was,” Hogseth said. “He was so sincere. He was passionate toward his employees and the sisters’ mission. He truly cared about the community. He was the face of the hospital for so many years.”
Rubenzer said Fish also was “instrumental in getting broadband up to this area.” Fish had testified before the Legislature, explaining the need.
Chippewa Falls mayor Greg Hoffman said he has served on a handful of committees with Fish.
“He was a very good gentleman, and had a love for the community. He was tenacious about raising money and getting people involved,” Hoffman said. “He was good at getting people involved in supporting a project.”