In the third day of a Chippewa County homicide trial, a key witness vowed to testify — and was granted immunity.
Matthew LaBrec, one of two witnesses to the slaying of Kenneth Patterson on March 13, 2016, said in court Thursday that he would not plead to the Fifth Amendment.
“I will testify if granted immunity,” LaBrec said.
LaBrec is expected to testify Friday.
Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell, who is prosecuting the case, warned LaBrec his immunity “is not absolute.”
“We consider what you’ll be granted today is testimonial immunity,” Newell said.
With immunity, what LaBrec says in court can’t be used against him, since it will likely be “incriminating in nature,” Newell said.
But if another person testifies that LaBrec committed a crime, prosecutors can charge LaBrec with that crime using that information, according to the U.S. Department of Justice Criminal Resource Manual.
Despite the immunity, LaBrec can also be prosecuted if he lies under oath.
LaBrec is a co-defendant in the case. He took a plea deal in 2017 and is serving a 20-year prison sentence — but a first-degree intentional homicide charge was dismissed in exchange for his testimony during Lloyd’s trial.
Chippewa County investigators have testified this week that LaBrec gave them information about the shooting and led them to find evidence afterward.
Lloyd’s attorney, Aaron Nelson, has said in past motion hearings he plans to argue that LaBrec actually committed the homicide.
The jury is made up of eight men and six women, including two alternates.
Lloyd is facing three felony charges, including first-degree intentional homicide-party to a crime and conspiring to commit armed robbery.
The trial is set to resume 9 a.m. Friday.
