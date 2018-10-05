A co-defendant in a Chippewa County homicide trial, Matthew LaBrec, testified Friday that Jesse Lloyd shot Kenneth Patterson in the thigh in 2016 — but said Lloyd may have pulled the trigger as an accident.
LaBrec’s testimony began Friday morning and continued into the afternoon.
“I think it was an accident,” LaBrec, 23, said while being questioned by Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell. “We planned on going there to rob him, and that gun had a weird firing pin ... I think it could have been nervousness, the whole situation.”
Lloyd’s gun was cheap, stolen and unreliable, LaBrec testified earlier.
“It would fire, but sometimes it would jam up. Not a very viable handgun,” LaBrec said.
Lloyd, 23, was high on methamphetamine during the incident, LaBrec said: “You twitch when you’re on meth.
“I tried to ask (Lloyd) about what happened afterwards, and he didn’t know why he shot (Patterson). It just happened.”
The two 23-year-olds were close friends, LaBrec said throughout his testimony, referring to Lloyd as his “brother” and immediately listing off Lloyd’s date of birth when asked about purchasing ammunition in 2016.
LaBrec’s testimony fulfilled part of a plea deal he took in 2017, when a first-degree intentional homicide charge against him was dismissed and he pleaded guilty to armed robbery.
Lloyd’s attorney Aaron Nelson said Friday LaBrec was lying.
LaBrec shot Patterson himself, and after the victim ran from the scene, LaBrec “couldn’t find him and threw your gun on the ground,” Nelson said at the end of his cross-examination of LaBrec. “That’s what happened.”
Co-defendant questioned
LaBrec’s version of events is different.
Lloyd and LaBrec both had guns when they took Patterson, of Eau Claire, to a town of Eagle Point house, intending to rob the man for money to buy methamphetamine ingredients, LaBrec testified.
LaBrec didn’t like Patterson, he said.
“He’d always ... talk about knocking us out, knocking me out. He basically just was always challenging, always trying to fight,” LaBrec said about Patterson.
LaBrec admitted he pointed a gun at Patterson and pulled the trigger days before the shooting.
“I sold him an eight-ball of meth, 3½ grams, sold it to him for $250,” LaBrec said. “I didn’t have a bag to put it in, so I poured it in his hand. He didn’t like that ... he said he was going to knock me out.”
LaBrec, angry, grabbed a .22-caliber firearm, pointed it at Patterson’s back as the man was walking away, and pulled the trigger, he said.
“It didn’t go off. It didn’t have a round in the chamber,” LaBrec testified.
“You pulled the trigger the day before, why shouldn’t (we) believe you pulled the trigger the next day?” Newell asked.
“Well I tried to, just not with the .380,” LaBrec replied.
Hours after Patterson was shot on March 13, 2016, LaBrec said, the two 23-year-olds drove to LaBrec’s friend’s home to get meth, climbing in through a basement window.
“We just shot Kenneth Patterson,” LaBrec told the friend — but he was lying because a woman who he didn’t trust was also there, he said.
Later, LaBrec said, he quietly told the friend that Lloyd was the one who shot Patterson.
“Once you shoot at or shoot somebody, you kind of have very limited choices,” LaBrec said of the incident.
Lloyd is facing three felony charges, including first-degree intentional homicide-party to a crime and conspiring to commit armed robbery.
The trial is slated to resume at 9 a.m. Monday.
