On the second day of the Jesse Lloyd homicide trial in Chippewa Falls, the jury heard further detail about how Kenneth Patterson of Eau Claire died.
Lloyd, 23, is accused of shooting and killing Patterson in an Eagle Point yard on March 13, 2016.
Chippewa County Coroner Ron Patten testified that Patterson “bled to death” from a gunshot.
The bullet hit the femoral artery in Patterson’s thigh directly, meaning the man had minutes to live after he was shot, Patten said.
It is estimated that Patterson died at 11:40 p.m. that night.
Jurors saw photos of Patterson’s body and bloodied clothing.
Lloyd’s attorney Aaron Nelson continued to doubt the co-defendant Matthew Labrec’s account of the killing.
Money for 'mobile meth lab' may have spurred botched robbery that ended in homicide, Chippewa County DA says
“It came to you in pieces from Matthew Labrec ... you didn’t get the whole story up front, did you?” Nelson asked the case’s lead investigator, Brad Lau of the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department, who agreed.
Nelson asked Lau if he had “followed up” with a woman who had said Labrec said he was impaired at the time of the shooting. Lau said he did not personally follow up, nor did he recall directing his team to.
Lau did not follow up on “certain leads, because either he or the investigation itself was biased,” Nelson claimed.
Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell objected to the question, and Judge James Isaacson agreed with Newell: “I don’t think the failure by the investigator to follow up on information you believed to be a lead, two years ago, is any indication, even if true, that it was a shoddy investigation,” Isaacson said.
The jury is made up of eight men and six women, including two alternates.
Lloyd is facing three felony charges, including first-degree intentional homicide-party to a crime.
The trial is set to resume 9 a.m. Thursday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.