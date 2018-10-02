A jury of eight men and six women, including two alternate jurors, were chosen Tuesday to decide a 2016 Chippewa County homicide case.
Jesse R. Lloyd, 23, formerly of Chippewa Falls, is accused of shooting and killing Kenneth Patterson of Eau Claire in Eagle Point on March 13, 2016.
He is facing three felony charges, including first-degree intentional homicide (party to a crime).
Attorneys made opening arguments in Lloyd’s Chippewa County trial Tuesday, after spending just over three hours selecting jurors.
Both Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell and Lloyd’s attorney, Aaron Nelson, devoted a large portion of time to talking about Matthew L. Labrec, a co-defendant in the homicide.
Nelson has said in past motion hearings he plans to argue that Labrec actually committed the homicide.
Labrec, 23, took a plea deal in February 2017, pleading guilty to armed robbery and possessing a firearm as a felon. He is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence, according to court records.
As part of the agreement, prosecutors dismissed a first-degree homicide charge against Labrec — but he is expected to testify against Lloyd during the seven-day trial.
Defense: ‘Lies, lies, lies’
Nelson presented the jury with an alternative to the state’s story of Lloyd and Labrec.
Hours after Patterson was shot, Labrec told friends he shot “KP,” Nelson said.
A day before the shooting, Labrec pointed a gun at Patterson and pulled the trigger while the two were traveling in a car together, Nelson said.
“You’re going to hear from an eyewitness ... (that Labrec) attempted the day before to shoot (Patterson) in front of eyewitnesses,” Nelson said.
Nelson claims Labrec took the plea deal only to avoid the first-degree homicide charge, and was willing to talk to police only after he learned about a potential deal.
“In the end, that’s what they have,” Nelson said, pointing at the prosecutor’s desk. “They have Matthew Labrec.”
State: Lloyd pulled the trigger
Crime scene evidence — and witnesses — will corroborate Labrec’s testimony, Newell said.
Labrec gave law enforcement information that led them to recover more evidence of Patterson being shot a second, third and fourth time, Newell said.
Patterson was “pleading for his death in some stranger’s yard,” Newell said. “Guns and drugs just don’t mix.”
Lloyd and Labrec needed money to start a homemade methamphetamine business, and decided to rob Patterson because the man “ripped off” Labrec in a past drug deal, Newell said.
The jury can expect to see images of Labrec and Lloyd in Farm and Fleet attempting to buy ammunition for a .380 pistol.
Labrec will testify that Lloyd shot Patterson once, and while Labrec’s .22-caliber firearm was jammed, shot the man three more times, Newell said.
“At the end of this case, I will ask you to find the defendant guilty of three charges,” he said.
Lloyd did not speak in court Tuesday. He wore a white button-down shirt and khaki pants, after his attorney requested at a motion hearing earlier this year Lloyd be able to wear clothing other than an orange jumpsuit at the trial.
Lloyd is also facing charges of conspiring to commit armed robbery and possessing a firearm as a felon.
The trial will resume at 9 a.m. Wednesday.
