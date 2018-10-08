A 12-person jury is slated to begin deliberations Tuesday, deciding if Jesse Lloyd, 23, is guilty of first-degree intentional homicide, conspiring to commit armed robbery and possessing a firearm as a felon.
Prosecutors contend Lloyd shot and killed Kenneth Patterson of Eau Claire on March 13, 2016 in the town of Eagle Point after Patterson ripped off Lloyd’s close friend Matthew LaBrec in an earlier drug deal.
Lloyd’s attorney, Aaron Nelson, argues LaBrec is lying, pulled the trigger himself, then blamed Lloyd.
Both the state and defense rested Monday after four days of testimony.
Lloyd himself did not take the stand.
After Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell rested his case, Nelson asked Judge James Isaacson to dismiss the first-degree homicide charge against Lloyd.
The only information about a homicide was the testimony of co-defendant LaBrec, Nelson argued, saying there is “zero evidence” that Lloyd shot Patterson.
LaBrec, the only eyewitness to the shooting, testified Friday that he believed Lloyd pulled the trigger as an accident.
“Under any scenario, this young man is not guilty of first-degree intentional homicide,” Nelson said, a hand on Lloyd’s shoulder.
Newell disagreed, saying evidence found at the scene doesn’t point to an accidental shooting.
Recovered bullets, shell casings and investigation indicate one shot was fired in an Eagle Point backyard near midnight, then soon after, three more shots were fired in the front yard, witnesses have testified.
Those findings aren’t consistent with an accident, Newell said.
“If you shoot at something and it was a mistake, you don’t shoot three more times,” Newell said.
Isaacson declined to dismiss the homicide charge Monday.
“If it was an accident, I can understand the one shot. But when you shoot two or three more times, it stops becoming an accident. There is an intention of some sort,” Isaacson said.
Several members of Lloyd’s family, including an ex-girlfriend, uncle, half-brother and mother, and law enforcement officials testified Monday.
A phone, found on Patterson after the shooting, sent and received 14 texts or calls from a number believed to be Jesse Lloyd’s between 10 a.m. and midnight on the day of the shooting, testified Special Agent Adam Frederick of the Wisconsin Department of Justice-Division of Criminal Investigation.
In a letter Lloyd wrote to his ex-girlfriend Crystalynn Johnson after the shooting, Lloyd said he was “going to prison for years,” and wrote about being “sent away for the rest of my life for something I didn’t do,” according to the letter and Johnson’s testimony.
Newell and Nelson are expected to make closing arguments Tuesday morning.
The jury is slated to begin deliberations in the afternoon.
