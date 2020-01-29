The Chippewa Valley’s largest local music festival is expanding for its biggest event in 40 years.
Decadent Cabaret is an annual music festival held in Eau Claire featuring dozens of local artists performing original music and cover songs.
One of the biggest attractions of the event is many local bands perform sets consisting of a nationally known artist such as AC/DC, Stone Temple Pilots, Black Sabbath and dozens more, commonly dressing in costume to replicate the artists’ live persona.
The 41st edition of Decadent Cabaret will take place from Thursday, March 5 through Saturday, March 7 at The Metro in Eau Claire. Tickets event are $12.
Noel Hanson, member of the Decadent Cabaret planning committee and local musician who has played at almost every Decadent Cabaret since 1993, said the event is important for the local scene to thrive because it gives patrons a chance to see a large number of bands they might not have had the chance to otherwise.
“It offers people a chance to see a wonderfully diverse group of musicians,” Hanson said. “With all of the gigs going on, there is no way you can see all the bands who are playing out. But with this three-day event you can see a good chunk of them. It also allows musicians who normally wouldn’t get the chance to play with each other the chance to do so.”
This year’s Decadent Cabaret lineup includes past favorites such as Jim Pullman, Orenda Fugue, Contingency, Stare Across, FM Down and dozens of other artists, more than ever before due to a change in how the event is set up.
Instead of a traditional one-stage setup where a band plays then another sets up and plays afterward, Decadent Cabaret 41 will feature two stages in separate areas of the Metro in order to allow for more bands to perform and to inhibit any dead time where live music isn’t being performed.
Brent Kuechenmeister, guitarist for The Outlaw Renegades and member of the Decadent Cabaret planning committee, said the addition of a second stage was something long in the works that will give attendees maximum value for their admission.
“It’s been a tradition that’s been handed down throughout the ages and we’ve been trying to slowly grow it over the years,” Kuechenmeister said. “We added a second stage this year and it’s been something we’ve wanted to do ever since we moved into the Metro. Doing the two stages is great for a good crowd flow and we can have music constantly going for people.”
Decadent Cabaret began in 1980 as a UW-Eau Claire art department party which featured one band playing and has grown over the years to have featured hundreds of bands since its inception.
A recent tradition the event’s organizers have been trying to implement is getting influential area bands who have long since disbanded to reunite at the event. The two bands who will reunite at Decadent Cabaret from the early 1990s are Voodoo Love Mint and Touch is Automatic, who will both play Saturday night at Decadent Cabaret in a celebration of the history of the Chippewa Valley music scene.
Joseph Gunderson, drummer in multiple area bands and member of the Decadent Cabaret planning committee, said getting these bands to come back to where they planted their roots and influenced bands for years is just one of the exceptional aspects of the festival.
“We are very honored and happy that we were able to get them to reunite for this year’s show,” Gunderson said. “We’ve been trying to do things like that over the past couple of years. We’ve trickled in a band here and there that used to be a part of the local scene maybe 20 or 25 years ago. It is good for bands who influenced a lot of bands decades ago to come back and be part of the local music scene again.”
The musical gathering known as Decadent Cabaret is set to have their biggest event to date and Gunderson said the event is and will continue to be essential to health of the Chippewa Valley music scene.
“I think it is vitally important,” Gunderson said. “I think this is a very special event and to have an event that has been around for over 40 years and is still going is a big deal. I think it’s healthy for the music scene and a lot of people have fun with and adore this event. People look forward to it every year and it is looking like it’ll be another great event this year.”
