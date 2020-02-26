Decadent Cabaret to move forward as planned following fire at The Metro

“A lot of possibilities were going through our minds at the time,” Gunderson said. “We ultimately decided the show needed to go forward the way it is based mostly on not wanting to affect people’s travel plans, whether it’s people in the bands or fans traveling from out-of-state. I thought it was important for the show to move forward and keep the original date and original schedule. And it was important for the committee to have all the bands at one venue and not split it up between two. We needed to find a place that could put on the show the way we feel it needs to be done.”

The new venue will allow music to run continuously throughout the event, the difference being fans will walk up the stairs to go to another stage rather than walking across the hall at The Metro. Additionally, more parking will be offered at the new venue.

Brent Kuechenmeister, guitarist for The Outlaw Renegades and member of the Decadent Cabaret planning committee, said the outpouring of support via social media for both Decadent Cabaret and The Metro has been overwhelming and humbling.