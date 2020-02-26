Decadent Cabaret to move forward as planned following fire at The Metro

An upcoming local music event is moving forward after a fire put the event in jeopardy.
Decadent Cabaret is an annual music festival held in Eau Claire featuring dozens of local artists performing original music and cover songs. One of the biggest attractions of the event is many local bands perform sets consisting of a nationally known artist such as AC/DC, Stone Temple Pilots, Black Sabbath and dozens more, commonly dressing in costume to replicate the artists’ live persona.
The 41st edition of Decadent Cabaret will still take place from Thursday, March 5, through Saturday, March 7 in Eau Claire, but will now be held at the Brickhouse Pub and Grub at the Labor Temple on Birch Street. Tickets for the event are $12.
The event was originally scheduled to take place at The Metro in downtown Eau Claire. However, a fire in the venue’s kitchen earlier this month forced all events scheduled within the next few weeks to reschedule as the venue takes the time to assess and rebuild.
Joseph Gunderson, member of the Decadent Cabaret planning committee, said many possibilities were thrown around in the immediate aftermath of the fire at The Metro, including postponing the event until The Metro gets back on its feet, rescheduling the event and trying to find a replacement venue that will allow for multiple stages.
Gunderson said the committee decided to keep the same dates and times after they found the Brickhouse Pub and Grub at the Labor Temple to ensure all the bands and fans could make it who have already invested time and energy to making the event happen.
“A lot of possibilities were going through our minds at the time,” Gunderson said. “We ultimately decided the show needed to go forward the way it is based mostly on not wanting to affect people’s travel plans, whether it’s people in the bands or fans traveling from out-of-state. I thought it was important for the show to move forward and keep the original date and original schedule. And it was important for the committee to have all the bands at one venue and not split it up between two. We needed to find a place that could put on the show the way we feel it needs to be done.”
The new venue will allow music to run continuously throughout the event, the difference being fans will walk up the stairs to go to another stage rather than walking across the hall at The Metro. Additionally, more parking will be offered at the new venue.
Brent Kuechenmeister, guitarist for The Outlaw Renegades and member of the Decadent Cabaret planning committee, said the outpouring of support via social media for both Decadent Cabaret and The Metro has been overwhelming and humbling.
“Everyone has been very positive about us moving venues,” Kuechenmeister said. “The nice thing about doing it at the new venue is way back in the day they used to host shows, so they have a capable setup. It’s a cool way for us to bring it all back to where it started by putting on a show at a venue where they hasn’t been one in a long time.”
Noel Hanson, local musician and member of the Decadent Cabaret planning committee, added the new location will still allow for a fun event and he’s looking forward to the fans flooding both concert areas at the Brickhouse Pub and Grub at the Labor Temple.
“There has been enormous amount of support on social media from the community,” Hanson said. “It kind of makes me proud of the continued support of Decadent Cabaret over the years. It will be a glorious Decadent Cabaret.”
While the venue is different for the 2020 edition of the event, members of the Decadent Cabaret planning committee said their hearts go out to The Metro and its staff and look forward to returning the event to the venue in 2021.
For more information on Decadent Cabaret 2020 you can visit their website http://decadentcabaret.com/.