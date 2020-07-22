You are the owner of this article.
Dennis Kaczor named new principal for Hillcrest Elementary
top story

Dennis Kaczor named new principal for Hillcrest Elementary

{{featured_button_text}}
Kaczor mug
FOR THE CHIPPEWA HERALD

A Chippewa Falls elementary school has a new principal.

Dennis Kaczor has been named as principal for Hillcrest Elementary in time for the start of the 2020-21 school year.

He is replacing Leslie Lancette, who became the assistant director of curriculum and instruction for the Chippewa Falls Area United School District.

Kaczor has been an administrator/elementary principal for the Herman-Neosho-Rubicon School District and will begin in Chippewa Falls on Aug. 3.

Chippewa Falls Superintendent Jeff Holmes said Kaczor is an excellent addition to the district and he looks forward to what he will bring to Hillcrest Elementary.

“Dennis brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the district and has worked at all levels of the educational system,” Holmes said. “He places an emphasis on building relationships with students, staff and families.”

