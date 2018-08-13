Two Eau Claire County sheriff’s deputies who were involved in a town of Brunswick shooting Aug. 7 have been identified.
Deputy James Haworth and Deputy Daniel Eaton were present at an incident that’s under investigation by the Eau Claire and Menomonie police departments, according to a press release from Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Lt. Cory Schalinske.
Eaton and Haworth are on “administrative leave/assignment” during the review, according to the press release.
Reese A. Diesterhaft, 23, was involved in a harassment complaint and fled from Dunn County law enforcement Aug. 7.
Law enforcement set up a perimeter after losing sight of Diesterhaft in the town of Brunswick, Eau Claire County area. The Wisconsin State patrol was requested to conduct an aerial search.
A deputy spotted Diesterhaft, who got out of his vehicle and “confronted deputies with a weapon,” according to the press release.
Two deputies shot Diesterhaft. He was later taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and was in custody on outstanding South Dakota and Dunn County warrants. He is likely to be charged in Eau Claire and Dunn Counties, according to the press release.
No law enforcement or others were injured.
The review will include deputy and witness statements, squad car video, forensic evidence and other information, according to the press release.
“The sheriff and administrative staff have confidence in the decision-making actions and professionalism of the deputies involved,” Eau Claire County Sheriff Ron Cramer wrote in the press release. “We further believe the independent review will yield the same results.”
