The Chippewa Falls school board received an update on the $65 million building project at a meeting Tuesday night.
The design specifications for the project, which includes a new home for Stillson Elementary School and additions and improvements to the high school and middle school, is finalized. The specifications went out to potential contractors earlier this month. The process was delayed slightly as some slight changes were made. The original due date for bids was March 5, but due to changes in the plans, the deadline has been extended a week.
The board discussed the integration of "mobile classrooms," a new type of classroom setup that aims to increase efficiency in teaching methods and puts teachers closer to students. A teacher can control what's on a TV, Smartboard or projector using a handheld wireless tool, which eliminates the need for a teacher to turn away from students or not being able to show the exact mechanics behind any particular task.
Contributing to the common good
The Chippewa Falls school district established a set of qualities that it recognizes will lead students to success both personally and professionally once they finish their formal education.
One of the areas many students wish they would’ve had a formal education on is how to handle personal finances. Starting in the 2019-20 school year, the 2020 graduating class at the high school will be required to take a personal finance class.
The "common good" philosophy also encourages students to get involved in youth apprenticeship programs and events.
Participation of high school students in such programs is up to 6.4 percent, an improvement over the previous two years. But many students say they can't participate because of schedule conflicts.
“Teachers have been working with their students to encourage them to still go on these trips,” said Sarah Radcliffe, director of educational technology. “They have been communicating with parents that students would have the opportunity to make up what they’ve missed and missing school shouldn’t be too much of a problem. Hopefully, this year, we’ll see the numbers increase.”
School based mental health update
Christine McMasters, executive director of student services, said the high school has a record number of students (more than 100) taking advantage of mental health services. Many of these students are involved in a program called Cardinal Care, where students and their family members can engage in four free sessions with one of the community health professionals the institution collaborates with.
Among the common reasons students use the services are depression and anxiety. Families use the services for help with parent-child relationships, McMasters said.
McMasters said the collaboration between school and community professionals in aiding students is essential, as the two sides can both learn from each other and provide better care.
“When we started school based mental health it was just a referral off to somebody else, so being able to collaborate now has been beneficial,” McMasters said.
While the program has been applying for a number of grants over the past few months, the program is thriving in part due to the funds they received through a large mental health grant in 2019.
Going forward, the program is looking to expand and ensure help is offered through all levels of the students’ and their families’ lives.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.