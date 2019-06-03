Developing an ecosystem is the goal.
Working gardener and ecologist Christopher Kerrschneider gave a presentation at the Chippewa Falls Public Library on Thursday night, talking about a topic which is relatively new to a longstanding industry. His presentation entitled “Roots of Permaculture: An Introduction to Ecologically Designed Gardens,” gave local gardeners a few new ideas to take to their own land. And while many of the ideas had audience members engaged, some fought the new ideas that challenged their longstanding ideas about what makes gardens flourish.
Permaculture is defined as an ecology based design science which seeks to meet human needs. The word is an aggregate of permanent agriculture, and Kerrschneider said the ideas he presents on around the Midwest are great because you don’t need a lot of land to implement them.
“Permaculture is a tool and a science that can used and applied by anybody,” Kerrschneider said. “It’s an encouraging approach because it can be utilized by someone who has a small amount of land to someone who has over 100 acres.”
A few of the ideas Kerrschneider presented to the group of approximately 50 individuals packed into a room near the entrance of the library were you need to develop your soil over time to keep your garden healthy, you need only till your garden one time (or else you just end up stripping it), leaving dead organic materials/plants on the ground can help other things flourish and learning what your property likes the best and helps flourish easily is necessary to a healthy plot.
Above all else, developing a healthy ecosystem for your garden to thrive in is the ultimate goal, Kerrschneider said.
“Permaculture is great because it allows people to get the most out of their garden space,” Kerrschneider said. “Some of the things I say during my presentation have people confused, but I encourage people to look up the things I say after to verify them. It is a relatively new way of doing things, but I think it is the best way to develop an ecosystem in your space and have it be productive for many years.”
However, not everyone in attendance flocked to his presentation immediately. Wendy Schneider has owned property and raised a garden for many years in the Chippewa Valley and she wasn’t so sure some of the more modern practices would help or hurt her garden.
“I’ve been gardening for many years and this is the first time I’ve heard of some of these ideas,” Schneider said. “But my garden has been pretty healthy, so I don’t know if these things will help or hurt in the end.”
Kerrschneider has been giving similar presentations across the Midwest for a number of months and said now that he’s been practicing permaculture for six or seven years and has moved permanently from Iowa to Wisconsin, helping others implement permaculture in their space is something he may want to invest his future in.
“This is something I’m seeking to pursue professionally,” Kerrschneider said. “I really enjoy the design and consultation aspect of the work and physical part of managing the systems as well.”
The roots of permaculture run deep in Kerrschneider and he said he hopes the people who saw his presentation took away some valuable information from the presentation that helps cultivate their garden and their love for the practice.
