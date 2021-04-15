Developing creative ideas: Chippewa Falls PEO chapter to hold garage sale fundraiser

A storied local organization is doing everything it can to benefit the lives of young women even during a worldwide pandemic.

The Chippewa Falls chapter of the Philanthropic Educational Organization (PEO), a national women’s organization of about 230,000 members with a primary focus on providing educational opportunities for female students worldwide, is holding a garage sale fundraiser next week after a year of being unable to fundraise frequently.

PEO’s garage sale will take place from Friday, April 23 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday, Apr. 24 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. and will be located at 513 Macumber St. in Chippewa Falls.

Member of PEO for the last 33 years, Gene Hebert said the organization prides itself on helping benefit the lives of young women in the area through their varied fundraising efforts.

“This organization does a lot of good for women pursuing an education in the area,” Hebert said. “A lot of young women around Chippewa Falls might not have the money to pursue an education when they graduate high school, so we try our best to help as many of them as we can to help better their lives.”