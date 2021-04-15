 Skip to main content
Developing creative ideas: Chippewa Falls PEO chapter to hold garage sale fundraiser
Developing creative ideas: Chippewa Falls PEO chapter to hold garage sale fundraiser

The Chippewa Falls chapter of the Philanthropic Educational Organization (PEO) dedicates their efforts to annually fundraising for scholarships for young women to continue their post-secondary education.

A storied local organization is doing everything it can to benefit the lives of young women even during a worldwide pandemic.

The Chippewa Falls chapter of the Philanthropic Educational Organization (PEO), a national women’s organization of about 230,000 members with a primary focus on providing educational opportunities for female students worldwide, is holding a garage sale fundraiser next week after a year of being unable to fundraise frequently.

PEO’s garage sale will take place from Friday, April 23 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday, Apr. 24 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. and will be located at 513 Macumber St. in Chippewa Falls.

Member of PEO for the last 33 years, Gene Hebert said the organization prides itself on helping benefit the lives of young women in the area through their varied fundraising efforts.

“This organization does a lot of good for women pursuing an education in the area,” Hebert said. “A lot of young women around Chippewa Falls might not have the money to pursue an education when they graduate high school, so we try our best to help as many of them as we can to help better their lives.”

Items available at the sale include new/used craft items, children’s toys, clothing, household items, seasonal décor, books, lamps, a Rubbermaid Mailbox, a antique rocking horse, furniture, pictures/artwork and dozens of other items.

Hebert said traditionally PEO participates in fundraising efforts such as a stamping and scrapbooking expo, selling items at Oktoberfest and other public events. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they’ve had to switch things up and raise money through selling facemasks and the upcoming garage sale.

“We’ve had to develop some creative ideas since the onset of covid,” Hebert said. “Our organization has largely fundraised through large public group events, so not being able to do that for quite some time has forced us to be creative with how we fundraise.”

For more information on PEO you can visit their website https://www.peointernational.org/.

