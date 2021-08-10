Dick Hebert named grand marshal of 2021 Pure Water Days parade

One of the premier events in the Chippewa Valley now has a face to rally behind.

Dick Hebert, the recently retired director of the Chippewa Falls Parks, Recreation and Forestry department and employee of Chippewa Falls for 37 years, has been chosen as the grand marshal of the 2021 Pure Water Days Parade in Chippewa Falls this weekend.

“Everybody just loves him,” Teri Ouimette, director of Chippewa Falls Main Street, said. “He retired this year after working for the city for so long, so we absolutely couldn’t find a better grand marshal for the parade this year. We are happy that he accepted and we’re looking forward to having him.”

The Pure Water Days Parade and Riverfest are set for Saturday, Aug. 14 in downtown Chippewa Falls. The Pure Water Days Parade and celebration will feature over 70 parade entries and Riverfest at Riverfront Park will feature giant inflatables, games, live music, food trucks, a beer tent, arts and crafts vendors and much more. This event is free and open to the public.

Ouimette said due to the event being canceled in 2020 during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Chippewa Valley is rearing to get back together downtown for one of the area’s largest annual community events.