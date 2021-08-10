Dick Hebert named grand marshal of 2021 Pure Water Days parade

One of the premier events in the Chippewa Valley now has a face to rally behind.
Dick Hebert, the recently retired director of the Chippewa Falls Parks, Recreation and Forestry department and employee of Chippewa Falls for 37 years, has been chosen as the grand marshal of the 2021 Pure Water Days Parade in Chippewa Falls this weekend.
“Everybody just loves him,” Teri Ouimette, director of Chippewa Falls Main Street, said. “He retired this year after working for the city for so long, so we absolutely couldn’t find a better grand marshal for the parade this year. We are happy that he accepted and we’re looking forward to having him.”
The Pure Water Days Parade and Riverfest are set for Saturday, Aug. 14 in downtown Chippewa Falls. The Pure Water Days Parade and celebration will feature over 70 parade entries and Riverfest at Riverfront Park will feature giant inflatables, games, live music, food trucks, a beer tent, arts and crafts vendors and much more. This event is free and open to the public.
Ouimette said due to the event being canceled in 2020 during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Chippewa Valley is rearing to get back together downtown for one of the area’s largest annual community events.
“Everyone seems ready to get back to having fun community events like these,” Ouimette said. “It’s exciting, but we are also preparing for whatever comes, such as a lot of people. We might even get more people than we expect, so we’re making provisions for that. I think people are waiting to do things and this is one of the highlights of the summer.”
The Pure Water Days Parade will begin at 1 p.m. and will start at the corner of North Bridge and Cedar streets (right past the courthouse) and will travel down to the corner of Bridge and Spring streets. Please note: If you sit in the courthouse lawn, your view will be blocked as that is within the staging area. A flyover by four pilots will also be featured during this year’s parade.
Riverfest will begin at 2 p.m. and will feature musical performances from local performers Irie Sol and Bumblefist in addition to a wide variety of games, kids activities and other attractions.
More information on the 2021 Pure Water Days Parade and Riverfest is available on the Chippewa Falls Main Street website.