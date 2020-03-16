2 die when UTV goes through ice on Chippewa River in Lake Holcombe

CHIPPEWA FALLS — A 74-year-old man and his 39-year-old daughter died after they fell through the ice on the Chippewa River on Sunday, Chippewa County sheriff Jim Kowalczyk said.

The victims were riding on an enclosed UTV when it went through the ice on the river in the town of Lake Holcombe.

The incident happened about 4:50 p.m. Sunday, he said. A witness observed the machine going through the ice.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-782-0193 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An EMS and dive team later located their bodies in the UTV on the bottom of the river.

Both were taken to a hospital in Eau Claire, where they were later pronounced dead. Kowalczyk anticipates he will identify them later Monday.

"The Chippewa County Sheriff's Office would like to remind everyone to be extremely cautious on the ice as the weather continues to warm up," Kowalczyk said.

The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, Cornell Fire and EMS, Chippewa Falls EMS and Dive Team, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources wardens, Mayo and Life Link helicopters were involved in the search and recovery.

Love 4 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 22 Angry 0