A traveling dinosaur exhibit is coming to the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds in May, featuring realistic replicas and hands-on learning exhibits.
The Colossal Fossil Museum, based in Wausau, will bring its displays to the fairgrounds May 10-11. The museum is partnering with the Chippewa Falls Museum of Industry and Technology on putting on the show.
“They are a full-fledge provider of fossils and replicas,” said CFMIT coordinator Alitia Kerr. “Dinosaurs are cool, and it’s fun. They are going to bring in museum-quality replicas. They have hands-on fossils you can pick up and touch.”
The museum brings in bones from a T-Rex, and a wooly mammoth skull that was discovered in Wisconsin.
Kerr said she brought in the museum last year, with the exhibit set up at Avalon Hotel & Conference Center. The space wound up being too small.
“If a school brought an entire class, we didn’t have enough breathing room for everyone,” she said.
The first day is on a Friday, and hundreds of school children are likely to attend in field trips. Last year, 11 schools attended, and Kerr said there were about 1,100 overall visitors. Attendance was smaller on Saturday.
“We had a lot of grandparents who brought their grandkids, and we had Boy Scout groups,” she said.
Kerr said the larger space not only will allow more schools to attend, but she also has lined up more exhibits to come to the show, such as a “mammoth hunter.”
Rusty Volk, NWSF executive director, said this will be a fun new event at the fairgrounds.
“It will definitely be an educational display,” Volk said. “I’m excited about it. It’s another educational thing we can host here.”
In August 2016, Texas-based Jurassic Quest brought in a dinosaur exhibit with realistic life-sized models that had moving parts. That show was popular, and Volk attempted to bring them back the following year, but they chose a different travel schedule. In comparison, the Colossal Fossil exhibit is more like a museum display, Volk said.
Tickets are $10 for people ages 4 and older. To learn more, visit nwsfa.com.
One Fest lineup announced
One Fest, a Christian music festival, has announced some of the music acts for its return to the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds July 26-28.
Headliners on Saturday, July 27 include the Newsboys, Francesca Battistelli and Building 429.
This is the second year of the event. Last year’s show drew about 2,000 patrons, which featured Christian acts Tenth Avenue North and Sanctus Real.
To learn more, visit one-fest.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.