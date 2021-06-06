DISCOVER: Biking in every direction

La Crosse is surrounded by beauty. From a world-class river to towering bluffs, it’s easy to see why people enjoy bicycling here.

There are plenty of people younger or more ambitious than me who fearlessly explore our many mountain bike trails or climb the winding roads up to our ridgetops.

But La Crosse, or Prairie La Crosse as it was first called by the explorer Zebulon Pike in 1805, is one of the few spots along the eastern side of the Upper Mississippi River Valley that offered an expansive plain that was a perfect place for settlers to put down roots.

Those same attributes also make it perfect for recreational bicyclists like me.

The relatively flat, bicycle-friendly landscape covers much of the western part of La Crosse County, extending from its border with Trempealeau County along the Black River at the north, to an ever-narrowing strip of land that features Goose Island County Park at the county’s southern border