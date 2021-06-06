DISCOVER boating

There are few things that beat being a boat on a lake or a river in the Midwest summer heat. Here are some of the best spots to go boating in Chippewa, La Crosse and Winona counties listed in alphabetical order:

Lake Wissota State Park

Location: 18127 Co Hwy O, Chippewa Falls.

There are over 40 boat landings in Chippewa County. Lake Wissota State Park is home to seven of them.

The park features a 6,148-acre lake, a pair of public parks, a campground and a public beach. Listed at No. 5 by Tripadvisor for things to do in Chippewa Falls, the man-made lake is also known for its walleye, musky and bass fishing.

Lake Onalaska

Location: Perched on the Black and Mississippi River, La Crosse County, La Crosse.

The 7,688-acre lake is a popular tourist spot for its natural view of the bluffs and offering of a range of water sports like water skiing, boating and fishing — a popular spot for crappies, bass and panfish. In 2018, the Wisconsin state record Spotted sucker was caught in Lake Onalaska. It was 20.5 inches long and weighed 4 pounds 10.2 ounces.