DISCOVER live music venues in the region

Forced to stay home during the pandemic of 2020, music fans are understandably eager to get out and hear live music again in 2021.

Few would disagree with a quote made by Dhani Jones, a linebacker who played 11 seasons in the National Football league before becoming a successful entrepreneur.

“There’s nothing better than live music,” Jones said. “It’s raw energy and raw energy feeds the soul.”

With that in mind, here are descriptions of just a few of the many different kinds of Coulee Region venues likely to showcase live music in the months ahead.

Cavalier Theater and Lounge (118 5th Ave. N, 782-2111): The Cavalier books a wide variety of national touring bands as well as regional favorites. The Art-Deco-themed cocktail lounge offers easy access to a concert venue with theater seating and great sight lines.

The Freighthouse Restaurant (107 Vine St., 784-6211): One of La Crosse’s most iconic dining places regularly offers live music inside on weekends as well as performances outdoors on the Back Dock when weather permits.