DISCOVER: Some favorite spots for boating in the region

There are few things that beat being on a boat on a lake or a river in the Midwest summer heat. Here are some of the best spots to go boating in Chippewa, La Crosse and Winona counties listed in alphabetical order:

Lake Wissota State Park

18127 Co Hwy O, Chippewa Falls.

There are over 40 boat landings in Chippewa County. Lake Wissota State Park is home to seven of them.

The park features a 6,148-acre lake, a pair of public parks, a campground and a public beach. Listed at No. 5 by Tripadvisor for things to do in Chippewa Falls, the man-made lake is also known for its walleye, musky and bass fishing.

Lake Onalaska

Perched on the Black and Mississippi River, La Crosse County, La Crosse.

The 7,688-acre lake is a popular tourist spot for its natural view of the bluffs and offering of a range of water sports like water skiing, boating and fishing – a popular spot for crappies, bass and panfish. In 2018, the Wisconsin state record Spotted sucker was caught in Lake Onalaska. It was 20.5 inches long and weighed 4 pounds 10.2 ounces.