DISCOVER: Wineries offer grape escape throughout region

It’s time to make a grape escape.

Our region features wineries to suit every taste – and each is filled with hospitality.

From the wineries of Vernon County through the Driftless Region and into Trempealeau County, in Buffalo and Jackson counties, across the river into Winona County and up through the Chippewa Valley, you’ll find more than a dozen wineries to enjoy.

Imagine sitting at the edge of a vineyard on a sunny afternoon, viewing majestic bluffs.

Listen to a variety of musicians who love to serenade your sipping.

Spend time with a grower or winemaker and experience the pride, passion and knowledge that come with wine production.

Many of these wineries grow their own grapes. Some buy grapes or juice and do their own fermenting.

Either way, you can find a tasty glass to go with a chunk of Wisconsin cheese.

It’s the ultimate farm-to-glass product.

Do you like a sweet red?

A fruity white?

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Maybe a refreshing rose.