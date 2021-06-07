DISCOVER: Wineries offer grape escape throughout region

It’s time to make a grape escape.
Our region features wineries to suit every taste – and each is filled with hospitality.
From the wineries of Vernon County through the Driftless Region and into Trempealeau County, in Buffalo and Jackson counties, across the river into Winona County and up through the Chippewa Valley, you’ll find more than a dozen wineries to enjoy.
Imagine sitting at the edge of a vineyard on a sunny afternoon, viewing majestic bluffs.
Listen to a variety of musicians who love to serenade your sipping.
Spend time with a grower or winemaker and experience the pride, passion and knowledge that come with wine production.
Many of these wineries grow their own grapes. Some buy grapes or juice and do their own fermenting.
Either way, you can find a tasty glass to go with a chunk of Wisconsin cheese.
It’s the ultimate farm-to-glass product.
Do you like a sweet red?
A fruity white?
Maybe a refreshing rose.
Everyone in your group will find a winner – and most wineries offer tastings that will offer enough variety to best suit your palate.
When you find a varietal that suits you fancy, buy a bottle or a case to take home.
Area wineries welcome groups.
Tasting rooms and outdoor venues are perfect for getting together with friends.
Enjoy a relaxed, casual atmosphere filled with local flavor and good cheer.
Tasting rooms offer a comfortable atmosphere for good tastes in all seasons.
And if you’re looking for a wonderful way to toast spring, many wineries feature outdoor spaces that offer a view of the vineyards.
The best part of visiting a local winery is that you don’t need to be a wine expert to enjoy the experience.
There’s nothing snooty or stuffy.
Try a variety of tastes, ask questions and learn how wineries in our region are becoming a strong boost for tourism and fun.