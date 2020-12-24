Discover Wisconsin's 'Best Of' episodes to feature Menomonie

MADISON -- Discover Wisconsin, the state’s leading media brand and tourism TV show, will be shining the spotlight on the behind-the-scenes fun and commentary from the entire crew about season 33 in a special two-part series. Part one will premiere on Dec. 26 and 27 with part two premiering on Jan. 2 and 3 on your local station. Following the premiere, the episode will be available for online streaming at discoverwisconsin.com, Roku, Apple TV, SmartTV, Google Chromecast and Amazon Fire. To find out more and to watch, visit facebook.com/discoverwisconsin and youtube.com/user/DiscoverWI.
Season 33 takes viewers across the state during Discover Wisconsin’s busiest and most anticipated season ever, as the crew filmed 25 episodes in more than 40 cities, towns, and villages; a record for most episodes covered in a single season. You will not find a mask in any of these episodes, as they were filmed throughout 2019 in preparation for the 2020 broadcast season. Now as we near the end of the season, each of the hosts and behind-the-scenes crew sit down to discuss their favorite and most memorable experiences in filming season 33.
In part one of this special two-part broadcast, the Discover Wisconsin crew highlights Menomonie, West Bend, Fort Atkinson, Dodgeville, Whitewater, Castle Rock, Tomah plus Columbia and Door counties. Part one also features staple events and activities to experience around the state, like Wisconsin Walking Tours in Waukesha, Plymouth, Burlington, and Ashland, and Wisconsin Land Trust Days in Hazelhurst and Baileys Harbor.
In part two, the Discover Wisconsin crew shines the spotlight on New Richmond, Beloit, Richland Center, Stoughton, Merrimac, the Oneida Nation, Old World Wisconsin, Dodge County and the Sauk Prairie Riverway. This episode also goes behind-the-scenes of Discover Wisconsin’s popular “Wisconsin Military Tributes” episode, which featured The Highground in Neillsville, Camp Douglas as well as the Military Veterans Museum & Education Center and EAA in Oshkosh.
The “Best of Season 33: Part 1 and 2” is a unique experience for viewers as they get to hear straight from the production crew as to what it was like to shoot these iconic episodes. Plus, viewers get to hear from the crew on why they love working with Discover Wisconsin and how their passion, knowledge, and appreciation for the state have grown.
“In a way you feel like you’re kind of an ambassador to the state of Wisconsin when you work on this show,” said Eric Paulsen, co-host of Discover Wisconsin. “You get to explore every nook and cranny of the state, you get to meet so many great people, you get to hear so many stories, and you get to share them with the world.”
“(Discover Wisconsin) is just a fun legacy to be a part of, and we have the best crew in the world,” said Jessica Murphy, series producer for Discover Wisconsin.
The “Best of Season 33” was also featured in episode 22 of Discover Wisconsin’s official podcast, The Cabin, which is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and various other podcast streaming apps. Listen and subscribe to The Cabin here: https://the-cabin.simplecast.com/.
Discover Wisconsin’s “Best of Season 33: Parts 1 and 2” episodes will reach the show’s broadcast network of 600,000 viewers across the upper Great Lakes region, including Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa, and Upper Michigan. The episode was produced by Jessica Murphy. To learn more, visit discoverwisconsin.com.