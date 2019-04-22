Chippewa County residents can dispose of unwanted or unused drugs or medications at several locations in the county Saturday.
More than 277 Wisconsin law enforcement agencies are participating in Drug Take Back Day throughout Wisconsin on Saturday, said Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul in a news release Monday.
“Through proper disposal, we can prevent prescription drugs from being diverted—and help prevent addiction,” Kaul said.
People can bring drugs to the following locations Saturday between 10 a.m.-2 p.m.:
- Marshfield Clinic Health System-Chippewa Falls Center, 2655 County Highway I, Chippewa Falls
- Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, 32 E. Spruce St., Chippewa Falls
- Chippewa Falls Police Department, 210 Island St., Chippewa Falls
- Lake Hallie Police Department, 13138 30th Ave., Chippewa Falls
- Boyd Police Department, 705 Murray St., Boyd
- Stanley Police Department, 353 S. Broadway, Stanley
- Bloomer Police Department, 1200 15th Ave., Bloomer
- Cornell Police Department, 221 Main St., Cornell
- Cadott Police Department, 110 Central St., Cadott
To find a Drug Take Back location in another county, visit www.doseofrealitywi.gov/find-a-take-back-location/.
Unused or expired medicine should never be flushed or poured down the drain, according to a Department of Justice news release.
Water reclamation facilities are not designed to remove all of them, and trace amounts of pharmaceuticals are showing up in rivers and lakes.
Drug Take Back guidelines
- All waste pharmaceuticals must be generated by a household. No businesses are allowed.
Bring:
- Prescription (controlled and non-controlled) and over-the-counter medications, ointments, patches, inhalers, non-aerosol sprays, creams, vials and pet medications.
Do not bring:
- Illegal drugs, needles/sharps, acids, aerosol cans, bio-hazardous materials (anything containing a bodily fluid or blood), personal care products (shampoo, soaps, lotions or sunscreens), household hazardous waste (paint, pesticides, oil or gas), mercury thermometers or vape pens.
- Participants may dispose of solid, non-liquid medications by removing the medication from its container and disposing of it directly into a disposal box or into a clear sealable plastic bag. Plastic pill containers should not be collected. Blister packages without the medications being removed are acceptable.
- Liquids will be accepted. However, the liquids, creams and sprays must be in their original packaging. Liquids without the original packaging will not be accepted.
- Illicit substances such as marijuana or methamphetamine are not a part of this initiative and should not be placed in collection containers.
To ensure the success of Drug Take Back Day, the Wisconsin Department of Justice relies on assistance from the DEA, and the generous support of Fuchs Trucking, Covanta Energy, the Wisconsin State Patrol, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, Wisconsin Department of Health Services, Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, the Indiana State Police, Waukesha County, Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office, and all participating local law enforcement agencies.
