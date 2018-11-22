Dixon’s Apple Orchard invites families from all over the area to come together and kick off the holidays on Sunday, Nov. 25. The event will be held from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. and will be filled with activities for the whole family to enjoy.
“We love the holiday season, so having the opportunity to celebrate with our community just feels right,” owner Becky Mullane said.
Dixon’s Apple Orchard has turned into evergreen central for the holidays. It serves retail and wholesale customers all season, even trimming entire cities with their handcrafted evergreens around the Midwest. It will have evergreens and wreaths available for purchase at the event.
“It’s so heart-warming to see entire families gather here together, forming family traditions, and enjoying the holiday season,” Mullane added.
Families can expect to enjoy free live music, holiday wagon rides, local handmade craft vendors, free crafts for kids, wood-fired pizza, wreaths for sale, and a s’more bar. For more information, log onto dixonsapples.com or find it on Facebook.
Dixon’s Apple Orchard is a 100-acre wedding and event venue southeast of Chippewa Falls. It is the woodland and waterfront backdrop for dozens of weddings a year. It is also home to the famous Champagne apple.
