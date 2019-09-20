A night of drinks, collaboration and DIY design is now available in downtown Chippewa Falls.
Anders Ruff Workshop is a new DIY art studio in downtown Chippewa Falls. A ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house were held Thursday afternoon at the newly renovated space on North Bridge Street, where patrons had the opportunity to sample the offerings the new business provides.
Kathie Klinger-Berg, co-owner of AR Workshop, said she hopes it becomes a place where people can congregate and have fun while having a drink and making a fun craft.
“We’d like people to come down in the evening, have a beer and get together with their family and friends,” Klinger-Berg said. “People can come with their boyfriend or girlfriend, their husband or wife, and make a night of it by coming in and doing a cute project. I hope people come in and feel like they’re at home like we do.”
The new business will offer attendees the chance to design and create a project from scratch, including hand-knit blankets various signs, trays, wall hanging items, porch signs and wood products. It will also offer different items throughout the year. In addition to offering these items in their design lab, AR Workshop offers classes to perfect the item one is working on.
AR Workshop is owned by Klinger-Berg and her daughter, Taylor Mason, who decided to go into business together after years of being a tightknit family and enjoying spending time together. In December, the pair was looking for business ideas when the two stumbled upon the North Carolina-based business that was looking to franchise. After a trip to New Jersey last December to sample one of the classes AR Workshop offers, they were sold and began the process to open a franchise last spring.
Greg Hoffman, mayor of Chippewa Falls, said he is glad a business like this is opening in the community because it emphasizes personal creativity and working hard with your hands.
“I thoroughly enjoy places like this,” Hoffman said. “You could really spend hours here, and there is a lot this place offers. We just want to thank them for coming to the community, and we’re really impressed with what they’ve done with the building and glad they’ve invested in this community.”
Mason said after months of renovating, planning, designing and training she is ready for the business to be open and capture the hearts of the Chippewa Valley.
“We’re ready to open the doors,” Mason said. “You can check us out online and sign up for classes and we’re looking forward to having people get the feel for what we are here, so we’re really excited.”
For more information on AR Workshop, visit its website arworkshop.com/chippewafalls.
