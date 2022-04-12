DMV releases redesigned Golf Wisconsin license plates

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) now offers a new design of the Golf Wisconsin license plate online at
wisconsindmv.gov/specialplates.
This plate supports golf in Wisconsin through the annual $25 tax-deductible contribution to the Wisconsin Professional Golfers Association (WPGA) Junior Foundation and the Wisconsin Department of Tourism.
The new full-color plate design sports the WPGA logo. The old plates will be discontinued.
The fees for the Golf Wisconsin special license plate include:
• $25 contribution to the WPGA Junior Foundation and the Wisconsin Department of Tourism. The donation may be tax deductible.
• One-time $15 issuance fee.
• Plates may be personalized for an additional $15 fee each year.
• The regular vehicle registration fee (which may include wheel tax, if applicable).
Golf Wisconsin license plates must be ordered online or by mail. Plates are mailed to the customer.
Photos: Thomas Longbella through the years
WIAA Division 3 Boys Golf Sectionals at Lake Wissota Golf Course
McDonell's Thomas Longbella blasts out of a bunker at the WIAA Division 3 boys golf sectionals earlier this month at Lake Wissota Golf Course. Longbella followed up his WIAA Division 3 state individual championship in Madison with a pair of junior championships and will compete at national events next month.
BRANDON BERG, The Herald
Bloomer Boys Golf Invite 4-25-14
McDonell's Thomas Longbella swings on the ninth tee on Friday, April 25, 2014 at Bloomer Memorial Golf Course.
SAM OLESON, The Herald
Bloomer Boys Golf Invite 4-25-14
McDonell's Thomas Longbella takes a swing on the ninth fairway on Friday, April 25, 2014 at Bloomer Memorial Golf Course.
SAM OLESON, The Herald
Bloomer Boys Golf Invite 4-25-14
McDonell's Thomas Longbella takes a swing on the ninth fairway at Bloomer Memorial Golf Course during the Bloomer invite Friday afternoon. For more photos from Friday's tournament, check out our gallery at
chippewa.com.
SAM OLESON, The Herald
WIAA Division 3 Boys Golf Sectionals at Lake Wissota Golf Course
McDonell boys golf eyes another strong season.
B1
BRANDON BERG, The Herald
WIAA Division 3 Boys Golf Sectionals at Lake Wissota Golf Course
McDonell's Thomas Longbella tees off on the first hole on Tuesday, June 3, 2014 at Lake Wissota Golf Course.
BRANDON BERG
WIAA Division 3 Boys Golf Sectionals at Lake Wissota Golf Course
McDonell's Thomas Longbella blasts out of a bunker on the second hole on Tuesday, June 3, 2014 at Lake Wissota Golf Course.
BRANDON BERG
Bloomer boys golf invite 4-24-15
McDonell's Thomas Longbella
BRANDON BERG
Bloomer boys golf invite 4-24-15
McDonell’s Thomas Longbella watches his tee shot at the Bloomer golf invitational last April at Bloomer.
BRANDON BERG, The Herald
Division 3 Boys Golf Regionals at Whispering Pines Golf Course 5-28-15
McDonell's Thomas Longbella watches his chip on the fourth hole.
BRANDON BERG, The Herald
Division 3 Boys Golf Regionals at Whispering Pines Golf Course 5-28-15
McDonell's Thomas Longbella
BRANDON BERG
Division 3 Boys Golf Regionals at Whispering Pines Golf Course 5-28-15
McDonell's Thomas Longbella tees off at Division 3 regionals on May 28 at Whispering Pines Golf Course in Cadott. Longbella has had a busy summer of golf after the prep season concluded and will be competing in the USGA Junior Amateur tournament in South Carolina beginning on July 20.
BRANDON BERG
Chi-Hi Boys Golf Invitational 4-23-16
McDonell/Regis' Thomas Longbella tees off on the fifth hole at the Chi-Hi boys golf invite on April 23 at Lake Wissota Golf Course.
BRANDON BERG, The Herald
Chi-Hi Boys Golf Invitational 4-23-16
McDonell/Regis' Thomas Longbella
BRANDON BERG
Bloomer Boys Golf Invitational 4-29-16
McDonell’s Thomas Longbella watches a putt while golfing at the Bloomer Golf Invitational on April 29 at Bloomer.
BRANDON BERG, The Herald
Bloomer Boys Golf Invitational 4-29-16
McDonell graduate Thomas Longbella watches a tee shot at the Bloomer Boys Golf Invitational on April 29 for the McDonell/Regis boys golf team. Longbella finished in second place at the Wisconsin State Amateur Championships on Friday in Menasha.
BRANDON BERG, The Herald
WIAA Division 2 Boys Golf Sectionals at Lake Wissota Golf Course 5-31-16
McDonell/Regis’ Thomas Longbella
BRANDON BERG
WIAA Division 2 Boys Golf Sectionals at Lake Wissota Golf Course 5-31-16
McDonell/Regis’ Thomas Longbella watches his tee shot on the first hole during Division 2 sectionals at Lake Wissota Golf Course on May 31.
BRANDON BERG, The Herald
WIAA Division 2 Boys Golf Sectionals at Lake Wissota Golf Course 5-31-16
McDonell/Regis' Thomas Longbella putts at Division 2 sectionals last week at Lake Wissota Golf Course.
BRANDON BERG, The Herald
Thomas Longbella State
McDonell/Regis’ Thomas Longbella has been a dominant force on the prep boys golf links during his high school career. He caps that prep career Monday and Tuesday at the WIAA Division 2 state boys golf tournament at University Ridge Golf Course in Madison.
Brandon Berg
Thomas Longbella
Chippewa Falls native and McDonell graduate Thomas Longbella won the Wisconsin State Golf Association's State Amateur Championship on Thursday in River Hills.
GEOFF PIRKL, Wisconsin State Golf Association
Thomas Longbella
Thomas Longbella won the Chippewa Valley Golf Association Tournament of Champions on Aug. 28 in Eau Claire. Longbella is pursuing his lifelong dream of playing professional golf through attempting to qualify for the Korn Ferry Tour.
For the Herald
Thomas Longbella
Thomas Longbella watches a shot at the Big 10 Golf Tournament earlier this year.
Brad Rempel University of Minnesota
Thomas Longbella
Chippewa Falls native Thomas Longbella (left) poses for a photo after a hole in one while competing in qualifying school for the Sunshine Tour in South Africa earlier this year.
For the Herald
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.