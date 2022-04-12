 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

DMV releases redesigned Golf Wisconsin license plates

  • 0
New Golf Wisconsin plate

New Golf Wisconsin plate

 WisDOT

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) now offers a new design of the Golf Wisconsin license plate online at wisconsindmv.gov/specialplates.

This plate supports golf in Wisconsin through the annual $25 tax-deductible contribution to the Wisconsin Professional Golfers Association (WPGA) Junior Foundation and the Wisconsin Department of Tourism.

The new full-color plate design sports the WPGA logo. The old plates will be discontinued.

The fees for the Golf Wisconsin special license plate include:

• $25 contribution to the WPGA Junior Foundation and the Wisconsin Department of Tourism. The donation may be tax deductible.

• One-time $15 issuance fee.

• Plates may be personalized for an additional $15 fee each year.

• The regular vehicle registration fee (which may include wheel tax, if applicable).

People are also reading…

Golf Wisconsin license plates must be ordered online or by mail. Plates are mailed to the customer.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Neptune’s decades-lone summer is strangely cooler than expected

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News