The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has once again partnered with the Wisconsin Clear Waters chapter of nonprofit Trout Unlimited, the Natural Resources Conservation Service and Dunn County Land and Water Conservation to restore some cold-water resources in the area.
A section of Hay Creek in Chippewa County will continue to receive restoration work this summer, in addition to Wilson Creek and Tiffany Creek in Dunn County and Plum Creek in Pierce County.
Hay Creek, in the Bloomer area, empties into Duncan Creek in Chippewa Falls and is a class-one brook trout stream, according to the DNR. Trout Unlimited first announced in 2018 it would rehabilitate parts of the creek to increase brook trout numbers.
This ambitious schedule in made possible by the forging of valuable partnerships with the four groups.
Wisconsin Clear Waters Trout Unlimited is proud to be a valuable partner. Through the grants that they receive, the funds which they raise, and the volunteer labor that is used on the projects, the chapter is able to help the DNR complete more projects by supplementing the Trout Stamp dollars.
The mission is to conserve, protect and restore our coldwater fisheries and their watersheds. The goal is to return streams to the prior conditions before the negative impact of human influence.
The two Dunn County projects have involved a fifth partner in the KiapTUwish Chapter. Together these groups have volunteered hundreds of hours of brush clearing during the winter, on Tiffany, Hay and Plum creeks in order to make the DNR's job more efficient in the summer.
Brush clearing consists of primarily box elder removal and invasive buckthorn and honeysuckle eradication.
Money raised by Trout Unlimited comes entirely from the annual fundraising banquet each year. This year's event, the 47th Clear Waters Trout Unlimited Chapter Banquet is on March 21.
It will be help at the Clarion Hotel, 2703 Craig Rd., Eau Claire. All members of the public are invited and encouraged to help this tremendous effort to restore and maintain our cold-water resources.
Sponsorships are encouraged and information can be found at www.wcwtu.com.
The banquet is a great time to visit with friends and fellow trout anglers. There will be an excellent dinner, bucket raffles, and live and silent auctions.
The public is invited because good fishing does not just happen. It happens because good people who understand the connection between quality habitat and quality fishing get involved.
