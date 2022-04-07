DNR: Help shape deer hunting in Wisconsin

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is seeking public comments on the county-level antlerless harvest quotas and other key parts of the 2022 deer hunt.

The DNR welcomes comments from anyone interested in helping shape local deer herd management preferences during the online comment period April 9-15.

Each county in Wisconsin has a County Deer Advisory Council (CDAC) to provide input and recommendations to the department on deer management within their county.

In early May, each CDAC will make recommendations to the department for the 2022 season based on deer herd metrics, county deer population objectives and public feedback. The DNR will bring its recommendations for the 2022 season to the Natural Resources Board in summer.

Starting April 9, learn what your CDAC is considering for this season by visiting the DNR’s County Deer Advisory Councils webpage.

Participate In Deer Season Planning

There are several ways to participate in deer season planning:

• April 9-15: Submit feedback during the online comment period.

• April 25-May 5: Attend your county’s CDAC meeting to review public input and help finalize the recommendation to the DNR.

• Review your county’s harvest and population metrics and summaries of your county’s March CDAC meeting using the Wisconsin Deer Metrics System.

CDACs Are The Public’s Voice In Deer Management

Each County Deer Advisory Council works with local DNR staff to:

• Schedule meetings

• Provide community outreach and an opportunity for public input

• Review population data and deer impacts

• Develop recommendations on county population objectives

• Create annual antlerless harvest quotas

The public can submit questions about the process to DNRCDACWebMail@wisconsin.gov. More information is available on the DNR’s County Deer Advisory Councils webpage

